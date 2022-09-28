Any purposeful interruption to the EU’s energy networks will be met with a ‘strong and united response,’ according to the EU’s top diplomat, following reports that two Russian pipelines to Europe had been attacked, causing gas to spill into the Baltic Sea.

It was unclear who was responsible for the leaks or any foul play on the Nord Stream pipelines, which Russia and European partners paid billions of dollars to develop.

Russia, which reduced gas exports to Europe after the West imposed sanctions in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, has also hinted at sabotage.

The European Union believes the breaches discovered on Monday were most likely the result of sabotage, according to Josep Borrell, mirroring views expressed by Germany, Denmark, and Sweden.

The EU has neither named a possible offender or provided an explanation for the suspected sabotage.

‘Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is completely unacceptable and will be confronted with a strong and united response,’ warned Borrell.

According to a statement released by Russia’s embassy in Denmark, any sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines is an attack on both Russia’s and Europe’s energy security.

‘The unfounded charges and assumptions that are now being made everywhere are meant to create information noise and obstruct an objective and unbiased examination,’ according to the Russian statement.