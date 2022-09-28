‘Ban on Popular Front of India Cannot Be Supported’

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), criticised the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates’ five-year ban on Wednesday and stated that the group shouldn’t be held accountable for the crimes committed by ‘certain individuals.’

In a series of tweets, Mr. Owaisi noted that the Supreme Court had already ruled that ‘mere connection with an organisation is not enough to convict someone.’

He further emphasised that even if he has always disagreed with the PFI’s strategy, he cannot support the ‘draconian’ and ‘destructive’ ban on the group.

He stated, ‘While I have consistently backed democratic approaches and opposed PFI’s approach, this restriction on PFI cannot be accepted.’

Additionally, according to the AIMIM leader, this is a ‘ban on any Muslim who wishes to share his thoughts.’ It’s not necessary to outlaw an organisation just because some of its members break the law.

Every Muslim youth will now be arrested with a PFI booklet under India’s dark law, UAPA, because of the way India’s political autarky is edging closer to fascism, the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

According to Mr. Owaisi, Muslims have served lengthy prison sentences before being exonerated by the courts. ‘I have consistently opposed UAPA and will keep doing so.’ It violates the fundamental principles of the constitution, particularly the notion of liberty, he explained.

He added that everyone should keep in mind that the BJP backed Congress’s amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which was made ‘much more severe’ by Congress.

In another tweet, Mr. Owaisi stated that the timeline for this PFI ban case would be similar to that of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested in 2020 while travelling to Hathras for reporting on the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl. Mr. Kappan was charged under the UAPA.

According to Mr. Owaisi, ‘This case will proceed similarly to Kappan, where any journalist or activist can be detained without cause and it takes two years to even get bail. ‘