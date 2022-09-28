Basavaraj Bommai says, PFI ban is message to ‘anti-national groups’

The Popular Front of India (PFI) was banned by the Union government on Wednesday due to its alleged involvement in terror. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the decision and said it sends a clear message to all ‘anti-national groups’ that they will not endure in this nation.

He pledged to take all necessary steps to stop PFI’s activities in the state. ‘For a long time, it has been a demand by the people of this country, by all political parties including the opposition CPI, CPI(M) and the Congress. PFI is the avatar (incarnation) of SIMI (banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India), and KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity). They were involved in anti-national activities and violence,’ Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters in this area, he claimed that they had an outside command and that some of their important appointees had even traveled across the border for training. It was time to ban the PFI because of its involvement in several antisocial activities, Bommai added.

‘With a lot of background work, information, and cases, the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has taken the right decision. This is the message for all anti-national groups that they will not survive in this country. I also urge people not to associate with such organisations,’ he added.

The Chief Minister replied, ‘Whatever necessary, will be done,’ in response to a question on PFI’s existence in coastal Karnataka and the task facing the state government to drive them out.