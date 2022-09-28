Catalonia wants Spain’s support for a new independence vote

According to the separatist leader of Catalonia, the region would press the Spanish government for a revised agreement on conducting a legally-binding referendum on the possibility of the territory’s independence that would be accepted by both Spain and the rest of the world.

The plan was, however, turned down by the Spanish government.

According to government spokesman Isabel Rodriguez, ‘They have those maximalist objectives, which are certainly not shared by the government.’

She added that despite this, the two governments would continue to communicate to ‘normalise’ their relationship.

The so-called ‘clarity agreement’ proposal comes just before the unconstitutional referendum that resulted in Catalonia’s independence being celebrated five years ago. It also comes at a crucial time for the separatist movement in Catalonia, which is troubled by conflicts between moderates and radicals that have the potential to destabilise the coalition government.

After a disastrous unilateral attempt at independence in 2017 threw Spain into its greatest political crisis in years, socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain has favoured engagement with Catalonia to mend fences.