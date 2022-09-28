EU authorises further funding while urging Italy to adhere to the scheme

Tuesday, the European Commission cleared the way for the disbursement of an additional 21 billion euros ($20.2 billion) in post-COVID recovery payments and urged the new Italian government to adhere to reform plans.

In order to be eligible for another portion of a 192 billion euro programme, the Commission claimed that Italy has achieved a number of 45 milestones and targets in reforming areas like public employment, procurement, tax administration, teaching, and healthcare.

‘Therefore, kudos to Italia and keep up the good effort! The Commission is at your side as you pursue recovery,’ Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, made a statement.

Italian national elections were won on Sunday by a right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni, which caused anxiety in Brussels that ties with the new administration would be more challenging than they had been under Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Paolo Gentiloni, commissioner for the economy, said the financing provided a rare opportunity to change the Italian economy.