‘Fall fashion’: Milan Fashion Week saw models intentionally falling midway on the ramp.

Beate Karlsson, the creative director of AVAVAV, used the term ‘fall fashion’ literally when she debuted as a designer at Milan Fashion Week with the new line ‘Filthy Rich.’ On the ramp, models were seen purposefully falling throughout the show.

The footwear from the AVAVAV brand is renowned for its striking finger and claw designs. Models in blingy couture with dollar-sign insignia, knee-high hairy monster boots, giant hoodies and coats, and neutral, lilac, and pink hues strolled and eventually fell to the ground during Beate’s fashion show.

In an interview with Hypebeast, Beate explained that she wanted to use her presentation to illustrate the ideals of success and failure by having the models abruptly collapse in the middle of their walk.

The designer posted this video on her Instagram with the caption, ‘@beate.karlsson has devoted herself to escapism, embracing a vulgar style with one core focus – looking rich. At Milan Fashion Week, the runway debut presents a collection that plays with fashion’s fixation of status.’

She added, ‘Like many others I’ve craved money for the past year, everywhere I turn its part of the discussion. As a result, I want to look rich, and feel rich and I want to take it to an outrageous level. As silly as it may sound, I’ve enjoyed my fake wealth in this tough climate. I wanted to do a parody of a fashion show to go with the pathetic theme of this collection, and of fashion’s extreme superficiality, at a time when so many fake richness but risk to fall down hard’.