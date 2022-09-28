I can’t match Vijay Sethupathi: Hrithik Roshan

In the Hindi version of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan as the lead protagonists, Hrithik Roshan will play Vedha.

In one of the most anticipated films of the year, Hrithik Roshan will face off against Vikram, the cop played by Saif Ali Khan. After a three-year absence from the big screen, Hrithik will make a comeback with Vikram Vedha.

Furthermore, people expect Hrithik to do better as an actor, and comparisons are unavoidable given the North vs. South parallels and the fact that he is recreating the part of a well-known south star in the midst of the ongoing boycott trend.

Hrithik discussed his comeback, the movie’s expectations, and why he has chosen his projects carefully throughout his acting career with the media in Delhi, reported Hindustan Times.

Hrithik was asked if he was ready to be compared to Vijay Sethupathi, who played Vedha in the original movie, during a group interview. In response, Hrithik stated that he never selects a character based on these characteristics. The actor remarked, ‘There is nothing I can do about it,’ adding that he had already done his part and that all he could do was try his best.

On September 30, Vikram Vedha, which was also directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the team behind the first Tami movie, will hit theatres. The movie depicts a cop vs gangster struggle.

Due of Saif Ali Khan’s involvement, some are urging a boycott of the movie and have even caused the hashtag #boycottVikramVedha to trend on Twitter.