India opts bowling first

India has made the decision to start the Wednesday T20 match against South Africa at the Sports Hub Stadium in Karyavattom.

Both sides are seeking to complete their rosters and prepare their teams for the World Cup, which is just around the corner.

Arshdeep and Pant are part of the playing XI for India, who will bowl first, with Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking a break. At the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma said that Bumrah, who had a niggle in the morning, would be replaced by Deepak Chahar.

R Ashwin will take Yuzvendra Chahal’s place in the lineup.

The anticipation is at an all-time high because Thiruvananthapuram is hosting a game for the first time in three years.

The match is probably going to be a run feast because the square boundaries are in the mid-60s and the straight boundary is 76 metres.

However, there is a good likelihood of dew, which could be advantageous for the pursuing team.