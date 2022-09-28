Russia intends to fly independently of Airbus and Boeing.

3Russia’s aviation industry will attempt to go it alone without the West, producing 1,000 airliners by 2030 and ending dependency on Boeing and Airbus, according to state-owned engineer Rostec.

The words from Rostec, a massive state firm led by a close supporter of President Vladimir Putin that includes Russia’s sole civil aircraft maker, are the clearest sign yet that the country’s aviation sector sees the conflict with the West as a permanent rift.

The imposition of the most severe sanctions in modern history by the West after Moscow pushed thousands of troops into Ukraine has forced Russia’s economy to undergo the most significant upheaval since the Soviet Union collapsed from 1989 to 1991.

The aviation sector’s post-Soviet assumptions have been flipped on their heads: foreign planes, primarily from Boeing and Airbus, account for 95% of passenger travel, yet sanctions mean there are no spare parts – and no hope of getting any.

‘Foreign aircraft will be phased out of the fleet,’ Rostec said in a written answer to inquiries on its plans and the state of Russia’s aviation industry.