Kerala to withdraw non-violent cases on violating Covid restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government decided to withdraw non-violent cases for violating Covid-19 restrictions, in a meeting of the higher authorities chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Around 1.4 lakh cases were registered in Kerala during the lockdown periods under the The Kerala Public Health Ordinance. Most of them were for not wearing masks and maintaining social distance. As per reports, the cases charged against job-seekers — on PSC ranklists — who protested delay in placements, will also be withdrawn.

A committee comprising the additional chief secretary, Home Department, state police chief and secretary, Law Department will be set up to decide on which other cases are to be withdrawn. The government had re-promulgated the Kerala Public Health Ordinance recently.