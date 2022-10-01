Japanese label Issey Miyake paid tribute to its late founder at Paris Fashion Week

Issey Miyake, a Japanese fashion house, honoured its late creator on Friday during Paris Fashion Week by presenting a choreographed dance performance similar to those he popularised.

The presentation opened quietly with sombre monochromatic costumes and a projected black and white photo of Miyake, who passed away last month at the age of 84.

As the event progressed, though, the dancers adopted floatier, lighter attire and a more dreamlike setting, representing the label’s distinctive style.

In the 1990s, Miyake collaborated with renowned choreographer William Forsythe to include dancers in a catwalk show that featured models.

At the time, it was unheard of, but as was evident at the Dior show earlier this week, it is now typical.

In 1991, Miyake collaborated with the choreographer on the costumes for his ballet ‘The Loss of Small Detail,’ which was a focus for the designer who was interested in clothing that allowed for movement.

A single piece of fabric was used to create three-dimensional silhouettes for the collection that was unveiled on Friday. Prints were generated using clay shapes that were manually applied to the fabric to add relief and texture.

The house also unveiled a brand-new, petroleum-free substance called ‘vegetable polyester.’