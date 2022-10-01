No invitation was sent to Raja for the CPI public meeting

The Kerala State Conference, which is now taking place, has become the focal point of the factional fighting inside the Communist Party of India. Despite being in the city, D Raja, the national general secretary of the left party, was not invited to the Friday public meeting.

Raja remained in the Government Guest House in Thycaud alone himself while the public meeting was being conducted at Putharikandam Grounds, which was only a short two kilometres away.

Raja takes offence at the party leadership’s decision to hold a public meeting first, in contrast to the custom of holding conferences first, and at their omission of asking him, the general secretary, to the public gathering.

When journalists approached him to get his reply, he refused to speak with them. He made a suggestion during a casual conversation that he was unaware of the specifics of the inauguration event. Athulkumar Anjan, a member of the Central Secretariat, had joined Raja in the capital of Kerala and was on the phone with him during the conversation.

Anjan informed Raja that he was attending a party’s public gathering, and Raja said he ‘was not aware’ of it.

Kanam Rajendran, the Kerala State Secretary, opened the public gathering. At ten on Saturday morning, Raja would officially open the delegates’ meeting.

Meanwhile, according to party sources, Raja was not invited because the meetings were planned to take place back-to-back days. Public gatherings are typically held on the final day of party conferences.