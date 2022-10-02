At a Mumbai event, Ranveer Singh embraces and dances with YouTube sensation Killi Paul while rapping Apna Time Ayega

Ranveer Singh, an actor, sang a number of songs while attending an event on Friday in Mumbai. Several fan accounts posted videos of Ranveer’s statements at the event on Instagram. Fans claim that he suddenly attended the Meta Creator Day event.

After repeating his well-known Gully Boy line, ‘kya bolti public,’ in a video, Ranveer performed Apna Time Aayega. The entertainer jumped off the stage and into the crowd. He played the song enthusiastically, to the roars and applause of the crowd. Ranveer wore pink pants, a blazer, and a T-shirt. He also made a peculiar choice in eyewear.

There were many additional performers on the stage in addition to the actor. Ranveer was dancing in the centre of the crowd when Kili Paul, a Tanzanian YouTube sensation, approached him. He turned around and hugged Kili several times. Later on, Ranveer kept singing and dancing with Kili. At the ceremony were also Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh.

In a recent Instagram post, Kili was clutching the flags of Tanzania and India. He tweeted, ‘See u tonight INDIA (pushpin emoji) Mumbai.’ After arriving in the city, Kili shared a number of pictures and videos on his Instagram Stories.

Kili explored the city while enjoying a drink and relaxing at a restaurant. Kili gained popularity for lip-syncing to Indian music along with his sister Neema. 4.2 million people follow him on Instagram right now.

The movie Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, features Ranveer. Other actors that appear in the film include Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra. This December, Cirkus is set to debut in theatres. The film marks Ranveer and Rohit Shetty’s second collaboration after Simmba. Ranveer appears in the film, which is set in the 1960s, in his debut dual role.