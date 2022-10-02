Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, an ideological fight with which that claimed the life of Mahatma Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, stated on Sunday that his Bharat Jodo Yatra is a fight against the ideology that led to Mahatma Gandhi’s death. Rahul stated during the Gandhi Jayanthi celebration at the Khadi Gramodyog Center in Badanavalu in the Karnataka state’s Mysuru district that the BJP’s eight years in power had damaged the nation’s hard-won freedoms.

‘Similar to how Gandhiji fought the British Raj, we are again engaged in conflict with the same ideology that ultimately led to Gandhi’s death. Over the past eight years, this mindset has resulted in inequity, division, and the erosion of our hard-won freedoms’ the Congress politician who is participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, which is currently in Karnataka, stated.

He described the BJP-led Centre’s politics as being characterised by ‘violence and deceit,’ or ‘himsa and asatya,’ and claimed that the yatra ‘would propagate the message of ahimsa and swaraj (non-violence and self-governance).’

It is the freedom of our states to exercise their constitutional rights, according to Rahul, and it is the freedom from terror that our farmers, young people, and small and medium-sized businesses demand.

In Karnataka, a 21-day foot march would travel 511 kilometres while passing through eight districts. On the third day, Rahul Gandhi talked with women weavers and there was a prayer meeting at the Badanavalu Khadi Kendra, which four Dalit women founded and where Mahatma Gandhi had twice been.

The Mysuru JSS exhibition ground will serve as the final stop for the foot march, which will resume at 4 pm at Kadakola Industrial Junction.