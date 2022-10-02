Second tragedy in 24 hours leaves 5 dead after speeding truck rams into tempo

Up to five people have been killed and eight injured after a speeding truck collided with a tempo on the Ahirwan flyover in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This is the city’s second road accident in the previous 24 hours.

According to UP Police, ‘A speeding truck hit a loader tempo on the Ahirwan flyover. Five people have lost their lives, and around 7-8 people are injured.’ At a nearby hospital, the injured are receiving treatment.

Earlier, a tractor-trolley that overturned on the road killed at least 27, including 11 children and 11 women. At least 30 additional people suffered injuries and are receiving hospital care.

Over 50 pilgrims were travelling by tractor-trolley from Fatehpur to Ghatampur after taking part in a ‘mundan’ rite at the Chandrika Devi Temple. It ran into trouble when it turned over and fell into a pond close to Bhadeuna village, which is inside the Saar Police Station’s limits. When the police and rescue teams arrived, they took the injured people to the hospital.