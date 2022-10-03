Bhagwant Mann after the victory in the trust vote: ‘Operation Lotus Defeated In Punjab’

Despite the Congress MLA’s staging a walkout, the Aam Aadmi Party administration in Punjab won the trust vote in the assembly on Monday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared victory over Operation Lotus in Punjab after the Punjab Assembly ‘unanimously’ approved the resolution of confidence he had proposed.

The AAP MLAs attacked the BJP over ‘Operation Lotus,’ which they claimed was an attempt to overthrow the six-month-old government, during the assembly’s deliberation of the resolution. The party had previously asserted that the BJP approached at least 10 of its MLAs with an offer of 25 crore to each of them in an effort to overthrow the Mann government as part of the purported plan.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan then put the motion for confidence to a vote. He first asked those MLAs who were in favour of the motion of confidence to raise their hands, and then he asked those who were opposed.

As soon as the discussion started, the members of the Congress party left. They demanded that the Speaker grant them time to speak and raise issues during the Zero Hour.

One of the three SAD MLAs who were present in the House and the lone BSP MLA did not oppose the resolution, which had the support of 91 AAP MLAs. ‘Thus, the measure has the support of 93 MLAs and the opposition of none. Consequently, the proposal is unanimously adopted’ said the Speaker.

The AAP has 92 members in the 117-member Punjab Assembly (including the Speaker), Congress has 18, SAD has 3, the BJP has 2, the BSP has 1, and there is one Independent.