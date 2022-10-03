‘Handshake agreement’ returns Disney’s networks to Dish

Following a tentative agreement between the two sides, Disney channels like ABC, ESPN, FX, and Disney Channel are once again available on Dish and Sling TV, according to a report from Deadline. Due to a carriage dispute, a total of 17 Disney channels were removed from the services on Friday, October 1.

A Disney representative said in a statement that ‘we have negotiated a handshake agreement with Dish/Sling TV, which appropriately represents fair market value and terms for The Walt Disney Company’s… content’. As a result, we are happy to temporarily reinstate our portfolio of networks while both parties strive to negotiate a new agreement.

Dish claimed that Disney was using viewers as a bargaining chip by alleging that it wants to include ESPN and ESPN2 in non-sports bundles. In addition, Disney claimed that Dish did not make it a reasonable offer to keep ESPN and National Geographic on Dish/Sling TV. ‘Dish declined to establish a fair, market-based arrangement with us for the continuing distribution of our networks after months of good faith negotiations’, the firm said in a statement to Variety on Friday.

Disney channels disappeared from YouTube TV in December of the previous year due to a similar issue, but they quickly reappeared. Meanwhile, HBO and Cinemax disappeared from Dish in 2018 and returned only in 2017. (along with HBO Max). Statista estimates that there were roughly 10 million US subscribers to Dish and Sling TV as of Q2 2022.