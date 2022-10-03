Kanam Rajendran is chosen for a third term as CPI State Secretary

At the new State Council meeting on Monday, the Communist Party of India (CPI) unanimously chose Kanam Rajendran to serve as the Kerala State Secretary.

This is Kanam Rajendran’s third straight election to the position.

The district chapters were under severe orders from the state leadership to adhere to the 75-year-old age restriction for Council elections. The national leadership also made the same clarification.

After the party implemented the age requirement, CPI removed senior leader C Divakaran from the state council on Monday.

The list of persons from the Thiruvananthapuram district did not include his name.

Many party members, including those who support the two leaders, claimed that the party was in crisis as a result of Divakaran’s opposition to the application of age requirements in his public remarks soon before the conference and KE Ismail’s strategy.

With this, the anti-Kanam faction’s resolve to launch a front against the state secretary was weakened.

The representative from the Ernakulam district, who was opposed to both leaders, was questioned by a colleague from the same area, which is what sparked the conflict yesterday. It was said that the senior leaders’ reactions, which had the full backing of the party, damaged the conference’s reputation.