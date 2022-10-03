Will Kanam be reappointed as the state secretary of the CPI?

Today, the Communist Party of India (CPI) will elect a new State Council and the state secretary for Kerala. Since the State Conference got underway here this weekend, speculation has grown as to whether Kanam Rajendran, the current state secretary, will stay in that role. Kanam could face competition from K Prakash Babu, V S Sunil Kumar, or C N Chandran, though the central leadership is working to bring about a reconciliation.

During the election of members to the State Council, the opposing camp, led by K E Ismail, is reportedly making plans to disregard the national policy on the age limit.

The district chapters are under stringent instructions from the state leadership to adhere to the Council election age limit. The same has been clarified by the national leadership.

K Prakash Babu, the state assistant secretary, told the media that the Central Council’s age restriction had not changed.

K E Ismail and C Divakaran would not be candidates for today’s State Council election if the age limit policy were to be put into effect. They are being watched closely to determine if they will give up without a fight.

The majority of participants in the talks over the organisational report asked that the central leadership’s directives be followed. Despite the contentious dispute between the Kanam and Ismail groups, Kanam is hoping to win a third term.