Boy critical after consuming an acidic cold beverage at school

Just a few weeks after a top student was fatally poisoned by the mother of his classmate, another case of student poisoning at a school in Tamil Nadu has come to light. In the most recent occurrence, a pupil in Class 6 was allegedly provided a drink that had been tainted.

Ashwin, a Kanyakumari native, is receiving medical care at a private facility in Neyyattinkara. His inside organs have been burned, and neither of his kidneys is functioning.

The body had acid in it, according to the medical assessment. The Kaliyakkavilai police have opened an investigation and filed a case based on the complaint made by the family.

Son of Kaliyakkavilai residents Sunil and Sophiya, the 11-year-old hails from the Kanyakumari area. On September 24, the incident took place at the Maya Krishna Swamy Vidyalaya in Athencode.

After finishing the exam, Ashwin walked to the restroom, and on the way back, another student gave him a cool drink, according to what Ashwin informed his family. He drank just a bit since the flavour seemed strange. The following day, though, he developed a fever and went to a neighbouring hospital for care. He was admitted to the private hospital in Neyyattinkara after two days because he had a severe stomach ache, was throwing up, and was having trouble breathing.

Given that neither of the kidneys was working, dialysis was conducted.

According to Ashwin’s relatives, none of the pupils in his class gave the drink. However, they claimed that Ashwin would be able to recognise him because they both attend the same school. Even now, Ashwin is still in danger.

According to IPC Section 328, the Tamil Nadu Police has filed the case (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence). A fine and strict prison time of up to 10 years are possible penalties for the offence.

Without solid leads, the police investigation has not progressed. The school’s CCTV is no longer functional.