RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat on Dussehra: ‘We have to stick together’ despite attempts to split society

Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the RSS, appealed for ‘peace and brotherhood’ across the globe on Wednesday. On the occasion of Dussehra, Bhagwat remarked at a rally in Nagpur that ‘we have to stick united’ in the face of attempts to split society.

Bhagwat mentioned the recent killings that occurred in the cities of Udaipur, Rajasthan, and Amaravati, Maharashtra ‘Unimaginable acts of violence occurred. The entire community was against them. Even if it doesn’t often happen, some well-known members of the Muslim community protested these actions and denounced them as anti-Islamic this time. This shouldn’t be a special case. All societies must express themselves.’

He continued, ‘Even when the accused is a Hindu, the Hindu society is loud in such situations. We have occasionally been mistreated and have had to respond as a result. Today’s society loves and supports us, but if we engage in violence, society will judge us. That describes Hindu society. Everyone must adopt such behaviour. No matter what the provocation, one must adhere to the laws and the Constitution’s restrictions.’

‘No one should have their shraddha (faith) harmed. That will require caution on our part.’ Bhagwat argued, ‘The assumption that ‘we are not of Bharat’ and ‘we need a separate area’ is erroneous. We may appear different, but it does not mean we are different.’

The RSS does not intend to ‘conquer others’ or ‘frighten anyone,’ he continued. ‘We simply don’t want to be conquered, therefore we look for power. Everyone has a responsibility to defend themselves when tyrants attack. In such circumstances, the entire society must unite on the side of truth.’

‘Aarey Sangh wale maarenge, people are afraid (RSS people will beat us up). The Hindu Sangathan will expel everybody, they say. These falsehoods have been disseminated. We have been meeting with members of the minority community for the past few years due to this fear’ said Bhagwat.

The RSS chairman continued by saying that the group has been holding similar discussions for a while and will do so in the future as well.