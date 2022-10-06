BJP MP, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s ‘missing’ posters appear in Pathankot

Sunny Deol, a Bollywood actor, has ‘Missing’ posters that have emerged in Pathankot, Punjab. Sunny Deol is a BJP MP. The posters, ‘gumshuda ki talash (search for missing),’ have been put up against the Gurdaspur MP on the walls of several homes, train stations, and vehicles in the city.

On a BJP ticket, Deol had won the 2019 general elections. Those who were placing the posters claimed that after becoming an MP, Deol never visited Gurdaspur. Deol should quit, the angry villagers said, if he does not wish to work.

‘After becoming the MP, he never visited Gurdaspur. He calls himself the son of Punjab, but he hasn’t brought any industrial development, has not allocated MP funds or brought any central government scheme here,’ A local protest was cited as saying by the news agency ANI.

‘If he doesn’t want to work, he should tender his resignation,’ he added. Deol has drawn criticism from opposing political parties ever since being elected as an MP from the district. In September 2020, when he met with key officials to talk about the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues, the actor-turned-politician made his last trip to the Gurdaspur-Pathankot region. He also met with a few chosen members of the public.