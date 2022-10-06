Man attacked for honking at cows

In a disturbing incident, a man was allegedly attacked in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for honking at cows that were sitting on the side of the road. On Monday, October 3, the tragedy happened in the Ogan village of Viramgam Taluka.

The event came to light as a result of Mayursinh Jadhav, 20, accusing Mahendra Bharwad and seven other villagers of hitting him.

The victim complained to the rural police in Viramgam. Jadhav claimed in his complaint that he and his mother had seen a herd of cows sitting on the road while returning home from a temple.

Jadhav started honking at the cows to move out of the way since there was no other way through. The complainant informed the police that this is when the cow’s owner, Bharwad, became incensed and objected.

‘I advised him to properly care for his cattle and make sure they didn’t obstruct any public thoroughfares. Bharwad started abusing me and got support from other males in his neighbourhood. They broke the car’s windows and constantly beat me with sticks’ Jadhav alleged in the FIR, reported The Times of India.

The accused attacked his mother as she sought to save him, Jadhav told the police.

He told authorities that ‘the men threatened to kill me if I ever spoke against Bharwad’s cows.’