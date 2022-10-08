AAP leader Kejriwal is met with criticism from BJP members for visiting Gujarat and is told to ‘go back.’

Several BJP members in Vadodara painted the words ‘Anti-Hindu Kejriwal Go Back’ on the road leading up to the location where the AAP leader is speaking at a public gathering as a form of protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is visiting Gujarat for two days alongside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Additionally, a video of AAP members yelling ‘Kejriwal, Kejriwal!’ has surfaced. The party members are being pulled away from a group of BJP members who are heard yelling ‘Modi, Modi’ in a loud voice.

In the meantime, the AAP asserted that numerous BJP goons attacked party members ahead of the Delhi Chief Minister’s event in Vadodara because of Kejriwal’s popularity in Gujarat.

The demonstrations follow the release of a video showing AAP leader and minister for social welfare in Delhi Rajendra Pal Gautam attending a large-scale Hindu conversion programme on the celebration of Vijayadashami. On social media, a video of Gautam swearing with thousands of others that he will not believe in or worship any Hindu gods and goddesses went viral.

AAP workers in Vadodara took down signs and posters earlier in the day that had been placed along the party leader’s route to the rally site and claimed that Kejriwal is anti-Hindu. Messages like ‘These people think Hinduism is crazy’ were scrawled on the posters.

Both Kejriwal and Mann are in Gujarat for a two-day visit, where they will speak at public gatherings in the cities of Vadodara, Dahod, Valsad, and Bardoli. Ahead of the expected December 2018 assembly elections, the AAP is actively campaigning in Gujarat to take on the ruling BJP.