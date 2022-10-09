Under Public Safety Act, two LeT members detained in J & K’s Bandipora

Under the Public Safety Act, two men connected to the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been detained for recruiting young people in terrorist activities and disturbing the serenity of the Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ishfaq Majeed Dar, a resident of Saderkote Bala in Jammu and Kashmir, was in contact with a terrorist in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He was one of the men (PoK). His handlers on the other side of the border gave him the task to organise the youth of Bandipora in preparation for their recruitment into the banned terrorist group LeT.

Dar was also tasked with finding the locations of checkpoints the Central Reserve Police Force and the police had established in Bandipora as well as the coordinates of the nakas that would be carrying out the terrorist attacks there.

The other person has been identified as Waseem Ahmad Malik, a local of the Bandipore village of Gundpora Rampora. According to sources, Hashir Parray, a militant with a base in PoK, whose module was recently discovered by the Bandipora police, was in contact with Malik.

In the surrounding cities and towns around Bandipora, Malik was establishing new connections. He tried to create terrorist sleeper cells in the Bandipora district and recruited young folks in Bandipora town to those who supported terrorism.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is listed as a terrorist organisation in Schedule I of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, has been banned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.