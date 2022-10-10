Blogger, singer and even a pilot? Amitabh Bachchan’s hidden talents!

Amitabh Bachchan, arguably the most significant Indian actor on the globe, is gifted in many areas. While most of his talents have been displayed on film, some of them are still unknown to his followers. The actor effectively dons several hats, and although being 80 years old, he continues to study like a student (birthday in two days). He is one of the busiest performers working today, and he presently has six movies in development. He has successfully adjusted to shifting trends throughout the course of his five-decade career and managed to stay relevant. As his 80th birthday draws nearer, we outline some of the star’s lesser-known skills that set him apart from the rest.

Singer!

Along with proving his acting chops, Big B frequently wins over admirers with his singing prowess. The actor has contributed his voice to a number of songs, many of which have appeared in his own movies. He offered his fans an anthem for the Holi celebration of colours with his song ‘Rang Barse’. He also sang songs such as ‘Mere Angne Mein,’ ‘Ekla Cholo Re,’ ‘Piddly Si Baatein,’ and ‘Chalo Jane Do,’ among others.

Blogger!

Did you know that Big B has blogged often for the past 14 years? He began chronicling his life in 2008 when he created his own blog on Tumblr. He hasn’t stopped writing on his ‘Sr Bachchan’ page in more than ten years. He posts to his blog almost every day and considers it like a personal journal. Simply check out his most recent blog post if you ever want to get a glimpse inside his life.

Pilot!

Few people are aware that the Bollywood superstar can fly aeroplanes. He revealed his secret skill during the grand finale of India’s Prime Icon and said that he had once considered enlisting in the Air Force. ‘ Yes, I’ve started to fly. And should there ever be a situation when you are aboard the aircraft, I might be able to make a glider landing,’ he said.

Music Composer!

For the first time in his career, the actor has switched from acting to composing music for R Balki’s film ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’. In an interview, he disclosed that he was the only person to play every instrument in the piece and to have personally recorded it.