Unions in Italy demand 8.4% salary increase for Stellantis and Ferrari in 2023

As they prepare for official discussions with industrial organisations Stellantis, Ferrari, Iveco, and CNH Industrial, Italian unions want an 8.4% salary increase in 2023 to counter growing inflation.

Unions are prepared to bargain new four-year contracts to replace those that will expire at the end of 2022. They cover around 70,000 people in Italy, with two-thirds of them employed by the former Fiat-Chrysler, which merged with France’s PSA last year to establish Stellantis.

The cost-of-living issue in Europe is exerting upward pressure on wage inflation, as employers throughout the continent face worker demands to soften the impact of rising costs. In September, consumer prices in Italy jumped 8.9% year on year.

The FIM-CISL, UILM, Fismic, UGLM, and AQCF unions issued an united statement requesting salary hikes of 4.5% for 2024 and 2.5% for 2025, stressing that solid inflation forecasts for 2026 were not yet available.