Archaeologists discover remains of child sacrifice victims in Peru

The remains of child sacrifice victims have reportedly been found in Peru, and archaeologists are concerned that many more are likely still concealed somewhere in the area.

According to Gabriel Prieto, an assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Florida, the skeletons exhibit proof that the children’s hearts were removed, according to a report by Live Science.

The excavations were overseen by Prieto in Pampa La Cruz, adjacent to Huanchaco, where the remains were found.

Prieto said that all 76 skeletons had a ‘transversal clean cut across the sternum.’ It suggests that ‘they possibly opened up the rib cage and removed the heart.’

In an email, Prieto told Live Science: ‘They were buried on an extended position, with the feet toward the east.’ He added, ‘They were buried on top of an artificial mound. We thought that the area, and particularly the mound, was free of Chimu child sacrifices, but we found the opposite.’