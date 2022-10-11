California man sues a sauce company with Texas in its name after learning the sauce wasn’t made in the state of Texas

A California resident in the USA has filed a lawsuit against a hot sauce firm with Texas in its name after realising the sauce wasn’t produced in the state of Texas, which is an odd incidence.

According to reports, in September 2021, a guy by the name of Philip White paid roughly $3 for a bottle of Texas Pete spicy sauce at a nearby grocery in California, believing the item was created in the Lone Star state. However, enraged White last month filed a class action lawsuit after discovering that the sauce was produced in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The corporation must compensate White’s damages and simultaneously modify its name and logo, according to the lawsuit he filed in federal court in Los Angeles. According to local reports, Texas Pete has time till November 10 to respond to the complaint.

White asserted that the business was employing deceptive advertising to market its goods and that if he had known where they were made, he would not have purchased them.

A consumer would probably not notice that the product was made in North Carolina, despite the fact that it is stated on the back label, according to White.