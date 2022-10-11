EC selects ‘two swords & a shield’ as poll symbol for Eknath Shinde’s Sena

The Eknath Shinde camp, previously known as the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, received ‘dhal talwar,’ or ‘two swords and a shield,’ as its symbol from the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Tuesday.

The group, led by the chief minister of Maharashtra, submitted three options earlier in the day as required by the electoral body. The EC then issued its directive and posted it online.

The Shinde faction’s three suggestions for poll symbols—‘rising sun,’ ‘trident,’ and ‘mace’—were all rejected by the voting group. Instead, it was asked to submit additional ideas by Tuesday.

Following a dispute between the two Sena factions, one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Shinde, the Election Commission last week recently blocked the use of the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. Additionally, it requested that neither side use the term ‘Shiv Sena.’