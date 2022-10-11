Three college students were detained in Chennai for performing stunts on train

The Divisional Railway Manager reported on Twitter that three college students who were captured on tape pulling off antics aboard a train in Chennai while brandishing dangerous objects have been detained. A few days ago, a video of the men brandishing firearms went viral on social media.

Anbarasu, Ravichandran, and Arul, all from Gummidipoondi, were identified as the three men. They are all Presidency College students.

‘We would like to inform you that we have zero tolerance for such incidents of misbehaviour and risky actions on trains or at railway premises,’ the DRM wrote in a subsequent tweet. Please take action to report such folks to @rpfsrmas or @grpchennai. We are devoted to keeping our commuters safe.

After the group even slammed a machete into the train’s carriage, the incident on October 9 frightened the public and some even became concerned.

According to sources, the young people who performed the perilous and illegal stunt were the ones who recorded the video and published it. There have been numerous occurrences of this kind in Chennai, and commuters frequently complain to the authorities about the identical actions of college students.