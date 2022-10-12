Know how overweight affects pregnancy

Gaining weight during pregnancy is normal. Obesity is said to harm the health of both mother and child. Obesity is measured by body mass index (BMI). A BMI of more than 30 is considered obese. Dr. Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist at Motherhood Hospital, says the health problems that can be caused by gaining weight during pregnancy.

Abortion is the first. Studies show that obese women are also more likely to have an abortion.

There is a correlation between obesity and heart problems. Obesity increases one’s risk of heart problems. Obese pregnant women are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Obese women need to take care to maintain an optimal weight and take care of their heart as much as possible.

Experts say that obese pregnant women are more likely to have ‘sleep apnea’

Also Read: Know all about sex after 50

Another is gestational diabetes. It occurs during pregnancy. Many factors increase the risk of gestational diabetes. One of them is obesity. It is one of the complex health problems that adversely affect the growth of the child. Diabetes usually appears about 24 weeks after a woman becomes pregnant. A balanced diet, a healthy diet, and regular exercise can help control gestational diabetes.

Obese mothers must try to lose weight, check for sleep problems like sleep apnea, and avoid alcohol, tobacco, and drug use. Obese pregnant women should exercise daily and eat a balanced diet.