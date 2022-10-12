Monsoon may withdraw from these states this week, predicts IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the monsoon may from parts of Northwest and Central India over the next four to five days. The national weather agency also predicted heavy rainfall in in Tamil Nadu for the next five days and in Karnataka for the next two days. Heavy rains are also predicted in several western and eastern parts of the country.

IMD also predicted rain in many parts of Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa. Andhra Pradesh and Kerala might also experience rains for the next few days. The weather department issued a red alert for Sikkim and an orange alert for Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Darjeeling in north Bengal until Wednesday.