PM Modi dedicates Shri Mahakal Lok in MP’s Ujjain to the nation

Ujjain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Shri Mahakal Lok in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain to the nation, on Tuesday. He also performed puja at the famous Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

The total project cost of the more than 900 metres long Mahakal Lok (corridor) is Rs 856 crore with the first phase costing Rs 351 crore, a state official said. The corridor, said to be one of the longest in the country, traverses the old Rudrasagar lake which has been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 ‘jyotirlingas’. Upon arrival, Modi, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, greeted sadhus and other religious leaders present on another dais by joining his palms. The prime minister then pressed a remote control device to unveil a replica of `Shivling’ to dedicate the Mahakal Lok to the nation. Modi also took a ride along the corridor with Chouhan and Patel in a battery-operated open car.

Blessed to have got the opportunity to dedicate #ShriMahakalLok to the nation. This is an important endeavour which will deepen the connect of our citizens with our rich history and glorious culture. pic.twitter.com/zO99Uebn9U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2022

Before dedicating the project to the nation, the Prime Minister inspected the first phase of the ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ corridor. Prime Minister Modi wore a traditional South Indian ‘Veshti’ with dhoti for the prayers. According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Phase-I of the ‘Mahakal Lok’ project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities.

‘Project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crore. The existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled. Development of the project has been planned under two phases’, the PMO said.

A memorable day as Shri Mahakal Lok is being inaugurated. This will add to Ujjain's vibrancy. https://t.co/KpHLKAILeP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2022

The Mahakal Path contains 108 stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (Dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path. The mural wall along the Path is based on Shiva Purana stories such as the Act of creation, the Birth of Ganesha, Story of Sati and Daksha among others. The Plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains the statue of Shiva along with fountains. The entire premise will be monitored 24×7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras.