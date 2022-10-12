Priyanka Chopra publishes an informative piece titled ‘The Fundamental Right to Choose, Learn, and Lead…’

Internationally renowned actress Priyanka Chopra posted an informative message on her social media accounts in honour of International Day of the Girl.

In her write up, Priyanka brought attention to the challenges and lack of chances that so many young girls still face ‘It’s #InternationalDayOfTheGirl today. Even though it is a recognised day, there is still more that can be done to enhance the lives of girls everywhere. In terms of their education, physical and mental health, and the safeguards required for a life free from child marriage and gender-based abuse, these girls continue to endure unheard-of difficulties. Their fundamental rights to CHOOSE, LEARN, and LEAD should be protected.

‘Every day, @unicef works to ensure that every girl may exercise her rights, including the freedom from child marriage, protection from violence, and future-ready skills. Repeat after us: Every girl can and she will on #DayoftheGirl and every day! The actor-producer added, ‘

On the job front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, the romance drama It’s All Coming Back to Me, and the Amazon series Citadel from the Russo Brothers.