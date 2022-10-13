Mahesh Narayanan- Kunchacko Boban movie ‘Ariyippu’ to be released on ‘Netflix’

Kochi: Following the roaring response on the film festival circuit, Mahesh Narayanan’s Malayalam film, ‘Ariyippu’, is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix. The film made history as the first Indian film in 17 years to compete at the Locarno Film Festival in the international competition section.

‘Ariyippu’ is being screened at the BFI London Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival and the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival. ‘Ariyippu’ has also been nominated for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2022 and will premiere at the Busan International Film Festival on October 12. The movie centres around the lives of a struggling Malayali couple who dream of migrating out of the country for a better life. The film also explores emotional, social, and marital imbalances in their relationship.

Sharing his excitement about the film releasing on Netflix, director and producer Mahesh Narayanan said, ‘With the ongoing recognition and love for our film, we are extremely honoured that Netflix is bringing the film as a direct to digital globally which will always help cinephiles across the world to experience the film very soon’.