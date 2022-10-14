‘Govt is not running Zomato, collect your relief materials’: UP DM’s address to flood-hit people goes viral | watch

Ambedkar Nagar: Amid the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh is getting worse, a video of Ambedkar Nagar District Magistrate’s (DM) with local people went viral, where the official is heard saying that the government is not running ‘Zomato’ to provide door-to-door service or relief materials to people in the flood-hit areas.

‘…If you need, you will be provided with chlorine tablets, and a doctor will come to see when one falls sick, this is the reason why flood posts (baadh chowki) are established. We are not running any Zomato service, the government is not running Zomato’, the DM said addressing the flood-affected people in Ambedkar Nagar and asked them to collect relief materials. Zomato is an Indian food delivery company which provides door-to-door food service.

Addressing the people here, he asked them to fix their time so that the food could be prepared accordingly. ‘Firstly, you all prepare a time for feast at the flood post, then as many people would be present in the morning, the food for the same number of people can be prepared in the evening’, he said mentioning that the persons whose name is mentioned in the list are not even available here. This came at a time when the flood water started entering the houses of the locals.

"The government is not running the Zomato service, which should do home delivery of relief supplies." DM Ambedkarnagar, Mr. Samuel Pal N tells flood victims. God only knows how many of these impoverished villagers are aware of the food delivery service the IAS officer mentioned. pic.twitter.com/YOTmYxH4zA — ?????? ?? (@VnsAnuTi) October 13, 2022

Nearly a month ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 18 directed the administration to be on alert, following the increase in the water level of the Kuano river at Chandradeep Ghat. In a high-level meeting chaired by Yogi Adityanath earlier this week, instructions were issued to expedite the relief and rehabilitation work in all the districts affected by heavy rains. CM Yogi also ordered to keep the District Control Room functional 24×7 under the leadership of Joint Magistrate level officers. Yogi instructed the officials of Gonda, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Deoria, Mau, Ballia, and Ayodhya to be on alert in view of the possible threat of floods.

‘Due to excessive rains in the last few days, adverse effects have been seen on life, livestock, and agriculture. Loss of lives and money has been reported in many districts. The State Government is committed to making necessary arrangements for the safety and maintenance of all the affected people’, an official release said quoting Yogi Adityanath. ‘Immediate help should be provided to the common people in the flood-affected areas. There should be no delay in the distribution of relief packets. There should be adequate arrangements for lighting etc. in relief camps’, said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Notably, the river at Chandradeep Ghat has crossed the danger mark, hence instructions were given to the District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), and Superintendents of Police (SP) of these districts to make systematic arrangements for the safety, rescue and relief of people in villages and cities.