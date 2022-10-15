‘Discriminatory’ law prohibiting pregnant women from remarrying to be repealed ; Report

A law requiring a pregnant woman seeking a divorce to wait at least 100 days before getting married again was authorised for repeal by the Japanese cabinet ministers on Friday (October 14). The law, which for six months previous to its amendment in 2016 forbade remarriage, was enacted more than 100 years ago, and some opponents fought for its repeal, according to AFP. The legislation was created to make it simpler to identify the child’s father, who will be held legally accountable for the child’s financial well-being.

The government will bring the modified civil code to the current parliamentary session, which concludes on December 10 this year, according to the local media. The change is anticipated to go into force in 2024 if adopted, according to AFP. The right of parents to reprimand their children as needed will also be removed under the new law. A law that had been in place for two decades and sought to have women hold close to 30% of the top positions in business and politics was postponed by the government two years ago.

According to the annual Global Gender Survey conducted by the World Economic Forum, Japan ranked 116th out of 146 countries in 2022 despite having some of the most sophisticated science and technology. Along with health, education, and economic participation, political empowerment is taken into account in the study. Current progress in closing the gender gap in the nation is lacking. According to its new five-year plan, the nation is working to improve the situation. Aiming to accomplish this objective by 2030, efforts have been launched.