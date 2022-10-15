‘Govt is not running Zomato’; Official’s remark to flood-hit locals sparks controversy!

Many have expressed their disapproval of a video of an official from the flood-stricken Indian state of Uttar Pradesh that is becoming viral on social media. Samuel Paul, the Ambedkar Nagar District Magistrate (DM) of the state, is the official in question. He is overheard telling the villagers affected by the floods that the government does not operate a door-to-door service like Zomato.

The door-to-door meal delivery service Zomato is mentioned by the DM in the video. Zomato is an Indian restaurant aggregator. ‘Flood stations (baadh chowki) are erected for this reason; if you require chlorine pills, you will be given them, and a doctor will visit you if you become unwell. We are not running any Zomato service, the government is not running Zomato’.

You will stay at home and expect us to deliver there? The government is not running Zomato service: UP's Ambedkar Nagar District Magistrate Samuel Paul M. Video via @sengarlivepic.twitter.com/YccvDwQX5a — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 13, 2022

Yogi Adityanath, the state’s chief minister, reportedly instructed Joint Magistrate level officers to keep the District Control Room operational 24 hours a day for relief and rehabilitation efforts in all the districts affected by heavy rains and flooding earlier this week during a high-level meeting, according to reports. The state has seen significant rainfall over the last several days in a number of areas, and it has been claimed that floodwater has started to penetrate people’s houses.

The CM also gave warnings to officials in other districts, including Ambedkar Nagar, about the potential for flooding. ‘The general public in the flood-affected areas needs to get immediate assistance. Distribution of the aid packages shouldn’t be delayed in any way’. In a statement, the UP CM emphasised that the relief camps should have sufficient lighting and other provisions.