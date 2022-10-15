If NATO clashes with the Russian army, Putin warns of a ‘global catastrophe’!

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any direct conflict between NATO forces and the Russian army would result in a ‘world disaster’. Speaking at a press conference in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Putin stated, ‘In any event, coming into close contact or fighting with the Russian army directly is an extremely risky decision that might end in disaster for the entire world. That those who are saying this are wise enough to refrain from doing so is my sincere wish’.

After annexing four areas of Ukraine last month, a move that the UN this week condemned, Putin had before threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russian territory. According to a statement issued by the White House on Tuesday, the Group of Seven (G7) nations cautioned that using nuclear weapons against Ukraine would have serious repercussions.

G7 leaders, who represent the US, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, and Japan, said, ‘Deliberate Russian escalation tactics, such as the partial mobilisation of reservists and reckless nuclear rhetoric, are to be condemned as they endanger international peace and security. We reiterate that serious repercussions will follow any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons by Russia’.

Earlier, US Vice President Joe Biden warned at a speech on Thursday about the expansion of Russia’s assault in Ukraine of a nuclear ‘Armageddon’. At the New York residence of James Murdoch, the son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, Vice President Joe Biden warned of the ‘attack’ on American institutions and discussed the threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons. Since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis, ‘we have not faced the spectre of Armageddon,’ Biden declared in New York City.

At a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden asserted that Putin ‘is not kidding when he talks about the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons’. Because, according to Biden, ‘his military is — you might say — considerably underperforming, I’m trying to find out, what is Putin’s off-ramp,’ Biden stated. ‘Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position where he not only loses face but also suffers a considerable loss of authority within Russia?’

‘I don’t think there is such such thing as the ability to quickly deploy a tactical nuclear bomb and not end up with Armageddon,’ Biden reportedly told guests at the event. With the announcement of the takeover of Ukrainian land, some of which Russia does not control, and the mobilisation of 300,000 reservists to support his faltering invasion, Putin has reaffirmed his nuclear threats.