‘Anti-hijab protests’ result in action against ‘singers and actors’!

Celebrities, including sports, actresses, and singers, have come under the military’s imprisonment and harassment as anti-hijab rallies grow in Iran. Because they supported the anti-regime rallies, their passports were seized. Singer Shervin Hajipour was detained for many days before being freed on bond on October 4. His song, which became the protest movement’s anthem against the morality police, was the result of this detention.

His song, which concludes: For women, life, freedom, has come to be associated with demonstrations in support of Mahsa Amini, who was executed under the Islamic Republic’s morality laws for disobeying the dress code. According to Iranian news reports, at least seven public people have been held inside the nation, the majority of whom were freed on bond and may now be charged. Others were interrogated and then let go.

During a September concert tour in Australia, one of Iran’s most well-known singers, Homayoun Shajarian, projected a sizable image of Amini behind him on stage. One of the most well-known lyrics from the song was sung by him and the audience together: ‘The tyrant’s persecution like a hunter has blasted away my nest. Bring daybreak to our long night, Sky, God, Nature’.

Shajarian’s passport and the actress Sahar Dolatshahi’s passport, who was travelling with him, were confiscated at the airport upon Shajarian’s return to Iran. Later, according to the AP, he claimed on his Instagram page that their trip had been prohibited. Similar to this, when Ali Daei, an Iranian soccer icon, returned from overseas, his passport was seized at the airport. On social media, he had asked the Iranian government to address the country’s citizens’ issues rather than repressing them, using force, or making arrests. A few days later, he received his passport back.

Hedieh Tehrani, an Iranian actress, said that security officials had forewarned her about her posts to her almost 1 million Instagram followers. She yet keeps posting pictures in support of the demonstrations. She recently said, ‘Millions of girls are now Mahsa Amini. Outside of Iran, celebrities including Dua Lipa, Shakira, and the fashion label Balenciaga have also spoken out’. Angelina Jolie commented, ‘To the women of Iran, we see you,’ with a photo of a protester holding up an image of Amini on Instagram.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, was declared dead on September 16 after being held for allegedly breaking laws requiring women to dress modestly and wear hijabs, igniting Iran’s worst wave of public protest in over three years. A Norwegian NGO reports that since September 17, at least 201 people have died in anti-hijab demonstrations, including women and children. According to Iran Human Rights, at least 1,200 individuals have been detained, including at least 20 journalists.