Chaos at bus stops and railway stations as thousands of people arrive for the big UP exam

As applicants for a significant state government services recruitment examination travelled to their exam centres and back on Friday and Saturday nights, numerous bus depots and railroad stations across Uttar Pradesh experienced mayhem.

Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), administered by the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission, is a preliminary exam that determines a candidate’s eligibility to take subsequent recruitment exams for Group C state government employment.

The two-day exams, which ended today, attracted more than 35 lakh applicants from throughout the state.

Candidates were crammed into platforms as they frantically attempted to board trains, according to images taken on Saturday night at the Jhansi Railway Station in southern Uttar Pradesh. There was hardly any room to stand, as seen in images taken by journalists from inside train cabins.

Journalists captured similar images at the Hapur Railway Station in western Uttar Pradesh, when several candidates were seen scurrying for already moving trains.

Many applicants who had just returned from their exam locations at Kanpur’s Charbagh Railway Station told NDTV that getting to the exam locations was extremely difficult because of the overcrowding on trains, at railway stations, and at bus stops.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s administration, according to Ravi Kumar Maurya, who had travelled from Amethi to Lucknow, had not made the necessary preparations. ‘Why were exam locations chosen in such a remote area? If that’s the case, why weren’t sufficient arrangements made?’ said Mr. Maurya to NDTV.

A number of opposition figures have tweeted videos and images claiming that the UP administration is to blame for the chaos and difficulties the candidates had to deal with.

The government has asserted that extra trains and buses are being arranged for the test takers and that many of the films trending on social media and being tweeted by opposition leaders are bogus.