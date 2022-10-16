IRCTC launches ‘Tirumala Balaji Darshanam’ tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced another tour package for pilgrims —Tirumala Balaji Darshanam. The 3 nights and 4 days tour will begin on November 18. The tour package will cover Kanipakam, Tiruchanuru, Tirumala, and Srikalahasti.

Passengers can board and de-board at Kakinada Town (CCT), Rajahmundry (RJY), Bhimavaram Town (BVRT), Gudivada Jn (GDV), Vijayawada Jn (BZA), Tenali Jn (TEL), Ongole (OGL) railway stations.

The cost of the tour package for triple occupancy is Rs 6705. For double occupancy, it is Rs 6920 while for single occupancy, the cost is Rs 8150. The cost include travel in a sleeper coach, accommodations, meals, tour escort, security on the train, travel insurance, and others.

Passengers can book the ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at irctctourism.com.