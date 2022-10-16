‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan will be released on Eid 2023

Salman Khan is on a roll lately! After booking Diwali 2023 dates for ‘Tiger 3’, Khan has announced that he will be releasing ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ on the occasion of Eid next year. Salman said earlier in the day that the release of his eagerly anticipated film ‘Tiger 3’ had been postponed.

His suspenseful spy tale was scheduled to be released on April 21 in honour of Eid 2022.

Earlier this year, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ was supposed to come out.

Every year on Eid, with the exception of a few, Khan has been sure to provide his followers a new movie. And, no doubt, every film released on the festive weekend has raked in moolah at the box office, whether it is ‘Wanted’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Kick’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and others.

Salman Khan assures the audience action-entertainers in the Farhad Samji-directed movie. Produced by Salman Khan Films, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ also stars Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu.

On August 26, Khan announced the movie, honouring his 34th anniversary in the Indian cinema industry. Later, he tweeted a small teaser to introduce his character from the movie along with the action entertainer’s official title logo.