‘One country, two systems’: what Xi Jinping actually means!

Xi Jinping said in a speech at the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist party congress that ‘one nation, two systems’ has proven to be the optimal institutional mechanism for Hong Kong and Macau and that the areas will have high autonomy and be run by patriots.

‘[We] must put into practise the principles of ‘one country, two systems,’ ‘Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong,’ and ‘Macau people administering Macau,’ and [maintain] a high degree of autonomy, adhere to the rule of law for Hong Kong and Macau, put into practise the central government’s overall governance power, and put into practise the principle of ‘patriots governing Hong Kong,’ and ‘patriots governing Macau’. Additionally, he promised to address the social and economic issues of the special administrative regions.

‘We should support Hong Kong and Macau in developing their economies, enhancing people’s standard of living, addressing fundamental inconsistencies and issues in economic and social development, promoting the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macau, and supporting the better integration of Hong Kong and Macau into the overall development of the country. This will enable them to play a better role in realising the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation’,Xi continued.

China’s constitutional premise for characterising the administration of the special administrative areas of Hong Kong and Macau is ‘one nation, two systems,’ which was developed in the early 1980s during negotiations over Hong Kong between China and the United Kingdom. According to the guiding concept, there would only be one China, but these two areas may continue to maintain their own political structures, as well as distinct legal, financial, and economic systems, as well as trading links with other nations.