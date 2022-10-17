Afghan woman commits suicide before the Taliban kill her: Report

A woman in Afghanistan committed herself in a horrifying event to avoid being murdered by Taliban troops after fleeing her house, local media claimed quoting a local. The lady who fled her house with a married man was scheduled to be stoned on Friday, according to a story by Khaama Press that was released on October 15. She allegedly killed herself to avoid receiving such harsh punishment.

The man with whom the woman fled her house was put to death on Thursday, according to the authorities, who were mentioned in the news (October 13). The absence of a women’s jail led to the woman’s sentencing of public stoning, according to Abdul Rahman, the interim spokesperson for the Taliban’s provincial police head for Ghor.

The lady killed herself by strangling herself with a scarf, the Taliban security officer claimed. In various parts of the country, there have been increasing instances in recent months of women abandoning their homes, and according to accounts, the Taliban leadership has threatened to stone them to death or publicly flog them.