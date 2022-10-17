Devendra Fadnavis is thanked by Raj Thackeray as the BJP withdraws their candidate.

Raj Thackeray, the leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, thanked Devendra Fadnavis on Monday for the BJP’s decision to withdraw its candidate from the Mumbai byelection for the Andheri East Assembly seat.

Raj Thackeray addressed Mr. Fadnavis in a letter, calling the senior BJP official his ‘dear friend’ and stressing the importance of maintaining a civil political environment.

The spread of such a great culture, he claimed, is always supported by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). ‘Thank you for answering this (request),’ Mr. Thackeray added.

In another letter to Mr. Fadnavis that he sent on Sunday, Mr. Thackeray pleaded with the BJP to withdraw from the byelection in honour of the late Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, whose passing prompted it. Heart failure caused Ramesh Latke’s death in May of this year.

Rutuja Latke, the wife of Ramesh Latke, was competing against Murji Patel, the candidate for the BJP who withdrew his candidacy papers on Monday.

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the NCP, had also pleaded with all parties to ensure that Rutuja Latke was elected without opposition.

With Mr. Patel withdrawing from the byelection, Rutuja Latke’s victory in the elections on November 3 is now only a formality.