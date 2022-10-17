Exam-related hijab row in Bihar college

When a college girl in this town in north Bihar refused to remove her head-scarf (hijab) during an exam on Sunday, she claimed that a male teacher made offensive comments about her.

The event happened at the Mahant Darshan Das Mahila College, also referred to as ‘MDDM,’ which is located in the town’s Mithanpura neighbourhood and where intermediate students had come to take their Sent Up exams.

Students who pass the Sent Up exams are qualified to take the final exam.

Dr. Kanu Priya, the college’s principal, said: ‘She was allowed to wear the hijab without restriction. Only her ears were requested since there were suspicions that she might be carrying a Bluetooth device.’

Shrikant Sinha, the station house officer of the nearby Mithanpura police station, claimed that the dispute started while the tests were just getting started.

‘We provided advice to both parties, and the tests were held without incident. It is not necessary at this time to file a case or send more troops to the region. However, we’ll keep an eye out’ SHO stated.

The teacher added, ‘The hijab was not at all a problem. Mobile phones were widely used by students, which was against the rules. One among those instructed to leave their phones outside the exam room was the girl in question’.

The teacher, who was one of the invigilators, only requested the girl to expose her ears because she needed to see if she was carrying a Bluetooth gadget.

In Karnataka, the wearing of the hijab in educational settings was a significant problem; the subject had even made it to the Supreme Court.

On October 13, the Supreme Court issued a divided decision regarding the ban on hijabs in Karnataka’s educational institutions. It then forwarded the case to the Chief Justice of India for the creation of a larger bench.