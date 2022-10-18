In his speech to the 90th Interpol General Assembly, PM Modi declares that ‘India is a case study for the globe.’

The 90th Interpol General Assembly was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Interpol is on the verge of reaching a historic milestone, said PM Modi in his address. It will commemorate its 100th anniversary in 2023.

PM Modi cited a verse from the vedas, one of the oldest religious texts in existence, saying, ‘Let noble thoughts come from all directions. This is a plea for everyone to work together to improve the world. India is one of the countries that contributes most brave men to the UN peacekeeping missions. The concept of Interpol finds a connection with various aspects of Indian philosophy. The motto of the Interpol is conscientious objectivity.’

‘India is a world case study. In addition to safeguarding individuals, police forces around the world also promote social welfare. The first responders in any crisis are the police. The PM remarked,’ I honour the police officers who gave their lives in the line of duty for the benefit of society.

The four-day conference, which was launched by the PM today, is being attended by delegations from 195 nations. After a hiatus of almost 25 years, the meeting is being hosted in India. The previous one was in 1997.