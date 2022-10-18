Monday is officially recognised as the worst day of the week by Guinness World Records.

Many folks experience nerves on Monday. After a nice weekend off from work, people are forced to return to the grind at the beginning of the week. On social media, it’s a recurring joke that Mondays are the slowest and most monotonous days to go to work. However, the Guinness World Records has officially acknowledged the stigma against Monday and declared it to be the ‘worst day of the week.’ You can now formally ascribe your grumpiness to Monday.

On its official Twitter account, Guinness World Records declared on Monday that ‘We’re officially granting Monday the record of the worst day of the week.’

Twitter users rejoiced that this was finally acknowledged. Red’s official page responded to GWR’s tweet with the words ‘Took you long enough.’ ‘Ikr,’ GWR replied, ‘I know correct.’

GWR described him as ‘brilliant,’ another member said, ‘I don’t work on Mondays only for this reason,’ and another person suggested a new name for Wednesday, citing it was awkward.

Many influencers and celebrities continue to upload stuff to cheer up their fans on Mondays. One of them is the businessman Anand Mahindra, who counsels his followers on how to achieve their life goals.